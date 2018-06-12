To support rupee: ‘RBI may raise $35 billion via NRI bonds’

The listing in benchmark indices will shift up to $ 100 billion to China market by 2019. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The listing in benchmark indices will shift up to $ 100 billion to China market by 2019. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise $30-35 billion (Rs 2,02,000-2,36,000 crore) through non-resident Indian (NRI) bonds to support the rupee and offset the slowdown in foreign portfolio investment flows amid rising oil prices, says a report.

According to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML) report, the FPI inflows to India will be impacted by Chinese firms listing in global benchmark indices like MSCI. The listing in benchmark indices will shift up to $ 100 billion to China market by 2019. “Our China strategists estimate that possible entry into benchmark indices could push up to $ 100 billion into the China markets by end-2019. This cannot but slowdown FPI equity flows into India markets given rising valuations and political uncertainty,” BofAML said in a research note. FPIs have pulled out Rs 42,000 crore from Indian debt and equity markets since April this year.

“We grow more confident that the RBI will issue a fourth tranche of NRI bonds to raise, say $ 30-35 billion, to offset slowdown in FPI flows on listing of China paper in various benchmark indices at a time of higher oil prices,” the bank said.

