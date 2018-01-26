Third Quarter: L&T Finance Holdings net rises 42 per cent, NPAs dip

The growth in profits was achieved after taking accelerated credit cost of Rs 307 crore in order to further strengthen its portfolio, the company stated in its press release. The growth in profits was achieved after taking accelerated credit cost of Rs 307 crore in order to further strengthen its portfolio, the company stated in its press release.

L&T Finance Holdings on Thursday reported a 41.79 per cent increase in its third quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 384.09 crore compared with the same period last year.

Income from operations grew 25.61 per cent on a year-on-year basis in the third quarter to Rs 2,630.17 crore. Total income rose by 24.94 per cent to Rs 2701.02 crore.

The growth in profits was achieved after taking accelerated credit cost of Rs 307 crore in order to further strengthen its portfolio, the company stated in its press release.

The company is eyeing an equity issue to further strengthen its capital base, which presently comprises of 182.36 crore shares of Rs 10 each. The company’s board of directors is set to meet on January 31 to consider the fund raising, it said in an exchange notification. Asset quality improved in the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining 31 basis points sequentially to 5.49 per cent, while net NPAs fell 44 basis points sequentially to 2.87 per cent. The company’s provision coverage ratio stood at 49.11per cent. Return on equity (RoE) stood at 15.91per cent.

Managing director and CEO Dinanath Dubhashi stated that the deliverables promised at the beginning of the strategic plan period are on track. “We endeavor to maintain strong earnings and continuously improve return on equity,” he said.

The lending business witnessed an 88 per cent growth in disbursements on a YoY basis with the rural finance segment growing 164 per cent, housing finance 62 per cent and wholesale finance 76 per cent. Wholesale financing accounts for 44.74 per cent of revenues, followed by rural (25 per cent) and housing (20 per cent). Profitability was highest in the housing segment, which contributed 40 per cent to total segmental profits in the quarter ended December 2017.

The defocused business revenues further fell to 2 per cent of total revenues (Rs 52 crore) from 6 per cent (Rs128 crore) in the same quarter of the previous year, in line with the management’s intent. FE

