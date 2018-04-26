Streamlining online records: EPFO withdraws exempt status of 147 establishments

The previous list of exempted establishments had 1,552 members that has now been pruned down to 1,405. The previous list of exempted establishments had 1,552 members that has now been pruned down to 1,405.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has withdrawn the ‘exempted establishment’ status of about 147 establishments, a move that is part of the streamlining process of the Fund’s online records and efforts to build a centralised database.

Of these, while some establishments were found to have fallen short on the compliance requirements such as mandatory electronic filing of monthly returns, claim settlement, among others, others have been removed from the list as their branches were filing returns instead of the requirement of filing by only the primary office, a senior EPFO official said. Besides, some establishments have surrendered their exempted status after the closure of their units or notices sent by the EPFO, the official added.

The previous list of exempted establishments had 1,552 members that has now been pruned down to 1,405. Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, the Nagpur plant of Reliance Industries Ltd, Chhattisgarh units of Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), Nokia India Pvt Ltd, ACC Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd, Handloom Export Promotion Council, Khadi Gram Udyog, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Mawana Sugar Works, Mahindra Ugine Steel Co Ltd, Delhi Golf Club and the Air Force Group Insurance Society are among the establishments that do not feature in the new list.

This comes in the wake of the EPFO undertaking a monthly ranking exercise for exempted establishments since July 2017, according to which companies are ranked out of a total score of 600 based on various compliance requirements. 100 points each are allotted for transfer of fund before due date, investment, remittance to the trust, interest declared, claim settlement and audit of accounts, taking the total score to 600.

As part of this exercise, EPFO officials are taking action against those who are scoring below 300 in these rankings, including non-filing of monthly returns. “If you are not scoring well in that (rankings), you are not eligible to continue as an exempted trust. If the trusts are not filing returns, so we are taking strict action. We have issued notices for cancellation,” the EPFO official said. The official added that the retirement fund body is streamlining data as they are now allowing only one trust per company. “Those who are managing well will survive, those who do not, will be issued notice for cancellation. Where there are some companies have some technical issues, our team will help,” the official said.

Earlier, the companies were filing paper returns and there was no proper centralised data as it was being done in respective field offices, the official said. “Now they are mandated to file returns every month electronically, we have all data and have asked officers to take action,” he said.

As per latest official data, total corpus maintained by the exempted establishments in 2016-17 was Rs 3.59 lakh crore as against EPFO’s total corpus of over Rs 8 lakh crore.

Queries were sent by The Indian Express to all the companies named above that are no longer a part of the list of exempted establishments. As part of its response, Tata Investment Corporation spokesperson said it “has not received any notification or statement from the EPFO office in context of your query revoking the exemption to the company. On the contrary, the account of Tata Investment Corporation on the EPFO website clearly states that it has been given an exemption on the basis of which a facility has been given for the company to upload returns. The company has been in complete compliance of all regulatory requirements and has made all the requisite payments and filed returns regularly.”

Reliance Industries’ spokesperson said, “The number mentioned by the EPFO authorities belongs to the Nagpur unit of Reliance Industries Limited, which was closed down three years ago. Since no return was due to be filed by the said unit, there was no default on our part. The compliance with respect to the ex-employees of Nagpur unit is being done centrally from Mumbai.” A spokesperson at Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Mother Dairy, no PF trust is under the exempted category. There is one PF trust which is ‘Relaxed’ in status, for which we have applied for exemption.” JSPL spokesperson said, “JSPL Group entities continue to be in the list of exempted establishments of the EPFO…JSPL has always complied with all prescribed norms at all times, and is committed to comply with all provisions in future.”

On April 9, the EPFO in a circular to its field officials had raised concerns about 433 establishments not filing returns for February and scoring zero in the ranking list and asked them to take action against them, including issuance of show cause notices. “All the field offices are directed to ensure that the up-to-date compliance audit of these establishments is conducted at the earliest and if any establishment is found violating the conditions for grant of exemption, then strict action as per the (EPF) Act & Scheme should be taken including issuing of show cause notice, prosecution of employer under Section 14 of the Act and initiation of cancellation of exemption,” it had said.

Exempted establishments maintain their own provident funds from the EPF contribution from their employees and are required to comply with 31 terms and conditions as detailed in Section 27AA of the EPF Scheme, 1952. They are required to provide interest rate at the same level as announced by the EPFO and deposit only the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) component of the employees’ contribution with the EPFO. The EPFO had mandated the exempted establishments to file mandatory monthly returns in 2014. The requirement for online filing of monthly returns was mandated in March 2017, an EPFO official said.

