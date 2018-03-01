State Bank of India hikes loan rates to 8.15%, effective immediately

State Bank of India, the country’s top lender by assets, on Thursday raised marginal cost-based lending rates (MCLR) across most maturities, effective immediately. SBI, which accounts for more than a fifth of India’s banking assets, raised the key 1-year MCLR to 8.15 percent from 7.95 percent, according to a notification on Thursday.
It is the first hike in the 1-year MCLR since the inception of a new lending rate system in April 2016, according to Thomson Reuters data. Banks are raising interest rates even though the central bank is leaving its rates unchanged, as risks such as surging bond yields and more provisioning requirements erode their profit.
On Wednesday, SBI raised interest rates on domestic bulk term deposits across most maturities.
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App
Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya
- Mar 1, 2018 at 6:25 pmRob Peter to pay Paul.Yet we have jokers who defend the way the country is bieng run.Either they eat droppings or are plain insane.Money is bieng sucked out to pay up for looters and defaulters who have been allowed to get away to live in luxuryReply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 5:19 pmInterest rate on Loan going UP, but Interest rate on small saving, including PF PPF coming down !!! Is this the "Ache Din" ???Reply
- Mar 1, 2018 at 5:16 pmGood SBI,hopefully other banks will also hike interest rate,we ordinary Indian will soon pay whole amount theft by Nirav Modi.Reply