Sick companies: RBI removes ARC’s equity cap

The Reserve Bank of India has allowed asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to hold more than 26 per cent stake in sick companies.

Earlier ARCs were allowed to convert a portion of the debt into equity of the borrower company to the extent of 26 per cent of the revamped equity capital. However, the RBI, in a notification on Thursday said, “ARCs with net-owned fund (NOF) of Rs 100 crore on an ongoing basis are exempted from the shareholding cap at 26 per cent of post-converted equity of the borrower company.”

All ARCs with at least half of the directors, including independent directors, are also exempted from the 26 per cent shareholding cap in the borrower firm. The central bank also asked the boards of ARCs to frame a policy for converting debt into equity, under which it prefers a committee comprising mostly independent directors to take a call on such matters.

The equity shares acquired under the scheme should be periodically valued and marked-to-market and the frequency of valuation shall be at least once a month, the central bank notification said. The ARC should explore the possibility of preparing a panel of sector-specific management firms/ individuals having expertise in running firms/ companies which could be considered for managing the companies, the RBI said.

