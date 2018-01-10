Services, personal loans see higher credit growth: Care Ratings

Higher growth in credit has emanated from services and personal loans segments, while growth to manufacturing/ industry has turned negative though low at 1%, according to a report by Care Ratings.
* Credit to agriculture has slowed down
* These two segments — services and personal loans — accounted for around 87% of the incremental credit during this period
INDUSTRY
* Within industry, while micro and large have witnessed positive growth rate, the mid-sized companies had a decline
* 13 out of the 19 industry groups witnessed improvement in credit growth
* Infrastructure and metals were largest industries in terms of share in outstanding credit, accounting for almost 50% of total
* Infra continued to de-grow, while growth in metals was lower than that last year
* The next three important industries in terms of share in aggregate credit were chemicals, food processing and textiles and accounted for 19% of the total. All of them witnessed higher growth rates
SERVICES
Major services sectors such as NBFCs, trade, professional services and transport witnessed high growth rates in 2017
PERSONAL LOANS
* Within personal loans housing and vehicle loans have led the improvement in growth in credit
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App