Services, personal loans see higher credit growth: Care Ratings

Higher growth in credit has emanated from services and personal loans segments, while growth to manufacturing/ industry has turned negative though low at 1%, according to a report by Care Ratings.

* Credit to agriculture has slowed down

* These two segments — services and personal loans — accounted for around 87% of the incremental credit during this period

INDUSTRY

* Within industry, while micro and large have witnessed positive growth rate, the mid-sized companies had a decline

* 13 out of the 19 industry groups witnessed improvement in credit growth

* Infrastructure and metals were largest industries in terms of share in outstanding credit, accounting for almost 50% of total

* Infra continued to de-grow, while growth in metals was lower than that last year

* The next three important industries in terms of share in aggregate credit were chemicals, food processing and textiles and accounted for 19% of the total. All of them witnessed higher growth rates

SERVICES

Major services sectors such as NBFCs, trade, professional services and transport witnessed high growth rates in 2017

PERSONAL LOANS

* Within personal loans housing and vehicle loans have led the improvement in growth in credit

