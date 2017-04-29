Sebi to take steps to deepen bond market

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo)

Market regulator Sebi plans to take a slew of steps in the coming months to further deepen bond market, improve corporate governance and ease procedures, its chairman Ajay Tyagi said on Friday.

With Indian corporate bond market currently at a bright spot, having overtaken bank credit in recent times, Tyagi said the regulator is working with RBI for developing a repo market in corporate bonds. He said fund raising through capital market was Rs 7.8 lakh core in the last financial year. Among other steps, a common investment framework is being prepared for mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds in bonds.

To simplify overlapping regulations, Sebi is considering to appoint an external agency to suggest simplification of takeover code, buyback code and delisting code. It is also looking at bringing a new common stewardship code for institutional investors. Since most institutions remain passive, promoters prefer to have such institutions on the board of companies, he added.

Separately, he said, Sebi will likely take a view on action against certain brokers for their alleged involvement in the Rs 5,600-crore NSEL scam in a month.

