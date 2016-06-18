Sebi relaxes norms for REITs, eases entry of offshore fund managers

REITs were allowed in 2014 to generate capital from abroad and help developers reduce their debt, but the trusts have failed to take off so far as cumbersome regulations and high tax have limited investor interest. (Source: File photo) REITs were allowed in 2014 to generate capital from abroad and help developers reduce their debt, but the trusts have failed to take off so far as cumbersome regulations and high tax have limited investor interest. (Source: File photo)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday decided to relax rules for real estate investment trusts (REITs), including allowing them to invest a larger portion of their funds in assets under construction.

In another important move, the regulator also proposed changes that would make it easier for eligible offshore fund managers to relocate to India, including allowing them to register as portfolio managers or as investment advisers.

The Sebi board, which met here, approved proposals to remove restrictions on REITs relating to investment in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) structures, while the norms relating to related party transactions would also be eased. The proposed move would allow up to 20 per cent investment by REITs in under-construction projects, up from a maximum of 10 per cent allowed currently.

Sebi said it would consider changing the number of sponsors allowed in REITs to five from the current level of three, removing certain restrictions on special purpose vehicles, and relaxing some requirements for clearing related party transactions. REITs were allowed in 2014 to generate capital from abroad and help developers reduce their debt, but the trusts have failed to take off so far as cumbersome regulations and high tax have limited investor interest.

The existing regulations require at least 80 per cent of the REIT assets should be invested in completed and rent-generating assets. Of the remaining 20 per cent, not more than 10 per cent can be invested in under-construction properties and in ‘not-completed and non-rent generating properties’. The new proposal would allow REITs to invest up to 20 per cent in under-construction assets, while at least 80 per cent should continue to be invested in completed and rent-generating properties.

If some part of an under-construction property has got Occupancy Certificate, that portion would be considered ‘completed property’ and the remainder would be ‘under-construction’ property. Among the proposed changes, Sebi plans to remove the restriction on the SPV to invest in other SPVs holding the assets, which in turn would allow REITs to invest in a holding company owning stake in SPVs. It is being proposed that the REIT would hold controlling interest and at least 50 per cent equity in the holding company. The holding company can in turn hold controlling interest and at least 50 per cent equity in underlying SPV.

A large proportion of real estate projects in India are financed by financial institutions on project-finance basis where lenders require a pledge on shares of the SPV. In such cases, if the SPV is held directly by the SPV, the lenders would want pledge of the SPV shares held by the

REIT and this might not be attractive for REIT investors with the existing restriction. Currently, an SPV is required to hold at least 80 per cent of its assets directly and cannot invest in other SPVs.

To make it easier for foreign fund managers keen to relocate to India, the Sebi board approved a proposal to allow them to act as ‘Portfolio Managers’ under a relaxed regulatory regime. Sebi’s board approved issuance of a consultation paper for ‘amendments to the Sebi (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 1993’, which would make it easier for the overseas funds to relocate to Indian shores. The proposed amendments include a separate section on ‘Eligible Fund Managers’ that would specify conditions that will apply to their activities as portfolio managers.

The new rules would also specify the procedure to be followed by a Sebi-registered portfolio manager to function as an Eligible Fund Manager.

