Sebi proposes code of conduct, more disclosures during stock inclusion

The function should be separate and distinct from the direct day-to-day process of index calculation and maintenance and, as such, be independent of the actual index calculation process. The function should be separate and distinct from the direct day-to-day process of index calculation and maintenance and, as such, be independent of the actual index calculation process.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed new norms to regulate index providers which design and develop benchmark indices such as Sensex and Nifty. The proposed new norms include a code of conduct for index operators, while mandating more disclosures and greater transparency when including or excluding a stock from the indices. Besides, the proposed measures would address issues like avoiding conflict of interest, creation of a robust audit mechanism and a whistleblower framework to facilitate early detection of potential misconduct. The index operators, which include subsidiaries and joint ventures of stock exchanges and independent entities such as S&P, currently do not come under Sebi’s direct regulatory purview.

In a discussion paper, Sebi said index provider should have policies and procedures to manage conflicts of interest and to protect the integrity and independence of the various functions performed in connection with administering its indices. Sebi’s suggestions are in line with International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) principles which are globally accepted standards for index providers.

The major indices on the National Stock Exchange are managed by India Index Services and Product Ltd (IISL), an NSE group company, which maintains over 80 equity indices comprising broad-based benchmark indices, sector indices and customised indices.

In the case of the BSE, the major indices, including Sensex, are managed by Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between the exchange and S&P Dow Jones Indices Llc, the world’s largest provider of financial market indices.

Sebi said that an index provider should have appropriate governance arrangements in place in order to protect the integrity of the index administration process, mitigate conflicts of interest, and segregate those responsible for index governance from those responsible for commercialising the indices by implementing appropriate firewalls and employing separate reporting lines for each function. It has suggested that the index provider should have an oversight function for all aspects of the index administration process.

The function should be separate and distinct from the direct day-to-day process of index calculation and maintenance and, as such, be independent of the actual index calculation process. The oversight function should be to review any need for change in the index design or computation methodology due to changes in market dynamics or any other reason; and overseeing results of audits and direct implementation of remedial actions recommended by those audits.

“An index provider should make the methodology documents publicly available to facilitate an understanding of how the index seeks to measure the interest and how the index is calculated and maintained. It should also seek market feedback as appropriate for significant changes to the methodology,” it said. The index provider should retain written records and audit trails for five years, Sebi said.

They should submit a monthly or quarterly report providing details regarding compliance with the code of conduct to Sebi. Index providers need to inform Sebi immediately upon signing agreement with foreign jurisdiction for licensing indices. Besides, they should inform the regulator before launching any product overseas. Any new license of Indian Indices by an Indian index provider in other jurisdiction should be a membership of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) among their requirements.

Commodity derivatives awareness scheme

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi has formulated a scheme to spread awareness about commodities derivatives among farmers, manufacturers and cooperative groups. Under the scheme, eligible entities interested in conducting commodities awareness programmes can approach Sebi for recognition and these entities can impart education in the field of commodity derivatives on topics such as forward or futures contracts, hedging and risks, among others.

“The aim of the scheme is to reach the farmers/ producers, farmers cooperatives/ groups in various parts of the country,” Sebi said.

The recognised Commodities Derivatives Trainers (CoTs) are expected to organise programmes in small towns and rural areas in order to provide easy access to farmers as well as their associations, and other stakeholders such as hedgers, traders, processors, exporters, importers and consumers. ENS

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App