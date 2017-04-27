Sebi Board meeting: Monitoring agency must for IPOs over Rs100 crore

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (File Photo)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday made it mandatory for investment bankers to appoint monitoring agency for initial public offerings (IPOs) of over Rs 100 crore. This, according to Sebi , will curb the misuse of IPO funds for siphoning off the IPO proceeds. Earlier, monitoring agency was appointed only if the IPO size was over Rs 500 crore.

Apart from this, Sebi has also increased the frequency of submission of monitoring agency report from half-early to quarterly. Sebi’s board, which met in Mumbai for the first time on Wednesday, under its new Chairman Ajay Tyagi, announced several measures, including introduction of unified licence for brokers to operate in the equity and commodity markets.

To make the single licence regime effective, the regulator said it would amend rules pertaining to brokers and clearing member rules. The new rule may allow a common registration number for all exchanges.

Sebi also proposed to categorise systemically important non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with a net worth of more than Rs 500 crore as qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) making them eligible for participation in IPOs with specifically earmarked allocations. It has also eased the lock-in-period and eligibility criteria for preferential allotments for scheduled banks and public financial institutions in order to help them pursue recovery from companies that have defaulted on bank loans.

“In order to carry out actions for recovery from a borrower which may be a listed company, banks or financial institutions have sold equity shares of the issuer during the preceding six months of the relevant date. Such banks/financial institutions may also be one of the allottees of the specified securities of the company pursuant to CDR approved scheme under preferential issue route. The Board considered and approved the proposal for extending such relaxation to the scheduled banks and public financial institutions as is already being extended to mutual funds and insurance companies,” said Sebi.

Sebi has also introduced common registration form for foreign portfolio investors.

To develop and consolidate the corporate bond market, the Sebi approved a proposal of limiting the number International Securities Identification Numbers (ISINs) allocated to a single corporate to a maximum of 12 in a year. At present, each of the top ten issuers in the corporate bond market have more than 200 ISINs, which leads to fragmentation in the primary market and lack of liquidity in the secondary market. An ISINs code are used for uniquely identifying securities such as bonds, stocks, warrants and commercial papers.

