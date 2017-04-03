SBI slashes base rate by 15 basis points; new rate effective April 1

State Bank of India. (File Photo) State Bank of India. (File Photo)

In a move to infuse confidence among the existing borrowers, the State Bank of India (SBI) cuts its base rate by 15 basis points (bps) to 9.10 per cent that will be effective from April 1, 2017. The previous rate was pegged at 9.25 per cent.

However, marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) of SBI remains unchanged, clocking the six-month MCLR rate at 7.95 per cent while the three-year rate stands at 8.15 per cent.

Post the merger of five associate banks such as State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank Of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore and State Bank of Travancore with the SBI, this will help increase lending pace of the SBI.

