SBI slaps charges on cash deposits, breaching balances

SBI has also imposed service charge for failure in maintaining monthly average balance (MAB) in metro, urban and rural centres. SBI has also imposed service charge for failure in maintaining monthly average balance (MAB) in metro, urban and rural centres.

State Bank of India, the country’s largest bank, has revised service charges on various transactions, including cash deposits and for failing to maintain monthly average balance in their savings accounts. The charges will be applicable from April 1, 2017.

While three cash deposit transactions will be free in a month, beyond three transactions the bank will charge Rs 50 plus service tax for each transaction. In the case of ATM transactions, after the permissible number of free transactions, SBI will charge Rs 20 (plus service tax) per transaction. The bank has also imposed service charge for failure in maintaining monthly average balance (MAB) in metro, urban and rural centres.

Watch What Else Is Making News

For metro, failure to meet Rs 5,000 balance will attract Rs 50 charge for 50 per cent shortfall, Rs 75 for shortfall between 50-75 per cent and Rs 100 for 75 per cent or more. In urban centres, failure to meet Rs 3,000 MAB will attract Rs 40 service charge, Rs 60 for 50-75 per cent shortfall and Rs 80 for 75 per cent or more.

SBI has also announced charges for issuing cheque books, cheque collection, stop payments, issuing certificates, bill collection and NEFT and RTGS charges. It has also revised charges for current accounts as well. For debit cards, SBI will charge an annual maintenance fee of Rs 125-300 depending on the card’s category. The number of free ATM transactions will be three in metros and five in other centres.

On March 1, in a move aimed at discouraging cash transactions, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have started charging a specific transaction amount after a certain number of cash transactions. However, public sector banks, including market leader SBI, are yet to announce any charges on cash transactions.

A retired banker admitted that traders, small businessmen and hawkers will be the most affected by the new service charges as they deal in cash.

“Levy of such charges is a kind of financial terrorism on account holders. It can’t be the way to encourage digital payments and putting the people at the will and mercy of the banks,” said the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).