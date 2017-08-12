SBI posts big rise in Q1 profit despite NPA spike

State Bank of India. (File Photo) State Bank of India. (File Photo)

State Bank of India, the country’s largest, on Friday posted a 436 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,006 crore for the June quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 374 crore in the same period of last year.

However, the bank reported a sharp rise in non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, with gross NPAs rising to 9.97 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2017, from 7.40 per cent as at end-June 2016.

SBI group’s net profit (after minority interest) rose from Rs 1,046 crore in the June quarter of 2016 to Rs 3,032 crore in June 2018 a rise of 189.85 per cent. The bank said the figures, ratios and other information are based on the merged audited numbers. “Historical data has been arrived at by aggregating the audited numbers of the erstwhile associate banks, Bharatiya Mahila Bank and SBI for comparison purposes,” the lender said.

The bank’s asset quality slipped substantially because of higher accruals of bad loans from the books of associates. Gross NPAs increased from Rs 1,37,662 crore as on June 2016 to Rs 1,88,068 crore as on June 2017. The bank has put Rs 32,427 crore in corporate advances in the ‘watch list’ of loans that could be at risk of going bad. The power sector accounts for a third of this exposure.

In addition, the bank disclosed that it has invoked strategic debt restructuring (SDR) in loans worth Rs 12,807 crore, and the Scheme For Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets (S4A) for Rs 8,124 crore worth of loans. SBI also reported a jump in bad loans in its agricultural lending portfolio. NPAs in this portfolio jumped to 9.51 percent at the end of the June quarter, compared to 6.37 percent at the end of the March quarter. Bad loans in the retail segment also jumped during the quarter.

SBI shares fell by 5.36 per cent to end at Rs 280.65 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted as much as 6.17 per cent to Rs 278.25. SBI had merged its five associate banks — State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Travancore, State Bank of Hyderabad and State Bank of Patiala, besides the BMBL — with itself from April 1. On a non-comparable basis, SBI said, its consolidated net profit during April-June, 2017-18, stood at Rs 3,105.35 crore. It was at Rs 867.32 crore in the same period year ago. The non-comparable standalone net profit in April-June of 2017-18 stood at Rs 2,005.53 crore. The net profit was at Rs 2,520.96 crore year ago.

The operating income of the bank fell by 5.17 per cent to Rs 25,612 crore during April-June quarter of 2017-18, as against Rs 27,007 crore in the same period a year ago. Of the other key metrics, bank’s fee income increased to Rs 4,870 crore during first quarter of 2017-18, up 16.21 per cent from Rs 4,190 crore in same period year ago.

However, net interest income decreased by 3.51 per cent to Rs 17,606 crore from Rs 18,246 crore year earlier. Non-interest income also fell by 8.62 per cent to Rs 8,006 crore from Rs 8,761 crore.

Deposits of the bank, as on June 2017 rose by 13.28 per cent to Rs 26,02,534 crore from Rs 22,97,426 crore. Gross advances were up 1.46 per cent from a year ago to Rs 18,86,666 crore by June-end against Rs 18,59,513 crore as on June 2016.

