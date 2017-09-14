SBI Life value may hit Rs 70,000 crore post IPO

SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya. Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar

SBI Life Insurance Company, India’s largest private life insurer, is planning to raise around Rs 8,400 crore from its initial price offering (IPO). The company has set a price band of Rs 685-700 per share for its IPO, and when calculated at the upper band of the issue price, the company will be valued at around Rs 70,000 crore.

SBI Life Insurance company had a market share of 20 per cent in new business premiums in the last financial year among private life insurance companies. HDFC Life and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance had a market share of 17.2 per cent and 15.5 per cent respectively in new business premium for last fiscal. The IPO is scheduled to open on September 20 and close on September 22. The listing is scheduled on October 3.

The company has proposed an offer for sale up to 12 crore equity shares of face value of R10 each. The IPO comprises of an OFS up to 8 crore equity shares by promoter selling share holder State Bank of India and up to 4 crore equity shares by BNP Paribas Cardif. The offer constitutes 12 per cent of the post offer equity share capital, which will include 8 per cent by The State Bank of India (SBI) and 4 per cent by BNP Paribas Cardif. SBI will get Rs 5,600 crore selling 8 crore equity shares, while BNP Paribas Cardif will fetch Rs 2,800 crore for its 4 crore shares. For the shareholders of SBI, 10 per cent of the issue is reserved and 20 lakh equity shares are reserved for the employees of SBI Life Insurance Company.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 21 equity shares and multiples of 21 thereof.“SBI has taken 23 years to come back to the market again and I can assure that it won’t take that long to other offspring to come to the market. SBI life insurance company has the lowest miss-sell ratio at 0.2 in the entire market and our aim is to make it 0.0,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairman of SBI.

