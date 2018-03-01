SBI hikes deposit rates by up to 0.75 per cent; others may follow

The new interest rate on deposits in these maturity buckets is 6.40 per cent against 6.25 per cent earlier. The new interest rate on deposits in these maturity buckets is 6.40 per cent against 6.25 per cent earlier.

State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, has increased both the retail and bulk deposits rates for various maturities by up to 0.75 per cent with immediate effect, signalling a rise in interest rates in the banking system. Other banks are also likely to follow suit in the coming days.

It announced an increase of 50 basis points is in four maturity buckets — 7 days to 45 days; 2 years to less than 3 years; 3 years to less than 5 years; 5 years and up to 10 years. The new interest rate on the 7 days to 45 days maturity bucket is 5.75 per cent as against 5.25 per cent earlier. On the three maturity buckets above two years, the new interest rate is 6.50 per cent as against 6 per cent earlier.

The bank has upped deposit rates on four maturity buckets – 211 days to less than 1 year; 1 year; above 1 year to 455 days; 456 days to less than 2 years – by 15 basis points. The new interest rate on deposits in these maturity buckets is 6.40 per cent against 6.25 per cent earlier.

In the 180 days to 210 days maturity bucket, the bank now offers 6.35 per cent interest against 6.25 per cent earlier. On the 46 days to 179 days maturity bucket, the interest rate is unchanged at 6.25 per cent. This is the third hike by SBI in the past four months on its bulk term deposit pricing in as many months. The first revision was towards the end of November, which was followed by January.

The hike in deposit rates will lead to a rise in lending rates as well. Under the present loan pricing mechanism that is based on the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR), any upward revision in the cost of funds, including deposits pricing automatically leads to a pricing revision in loans. Speculation is also rife that the Reserve Bank is likely to jack up Repo rate in the next monetary policy review. Bond yields have also been rising in the securities market.

For retail deposits, below Rs 1 crore, rates have been increased by up to 0.50 per cent, while for deposits maturing in one year to less than two years, the pricing has been raised by 0.15 per cent to 6.40 per cent from 6.25 per cent earlier. All the new rates come into force immediately, the bank said in a statement.

For Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore bulk deposits, maturing in one year to less than two years, the bank has raised rates by 0.50 per cent from 6.25 per cent to 6.75 per cent. For deposits in the two to less than three years maturity, the rates have been increased by 0.75 per cent to 6.75 per cent. For above Rs 10 crore bulk deposits maturing between one year and less than two years, the rates have been raised by 0.50 per cent to 6.75 per cent.

