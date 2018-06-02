SBI, HDFC and ICICI Bank raise lending rates

The hike, announced five days before the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review, will lead to an increase in housing and other personal loan rates. The hike, announced five days before the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review, will lead to an increase in housing and other personal loan rates.

State Bank of India, India’s largest bank, has increased its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across all tenors effective from June 1, 2018. Housing loan major HDFC also increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 10 basis points. The hike, announced five days before the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review, will lead to an increase in housing and other personal loan rates.

The bank has raised the overnight MCLR to 7.9 per cent with effect from Friday, ahead of the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting from June 4 to 6. The one-month MCLR, likewise, has been raised to 7.9 per cent, 10 basis points higher than the earlier rate. The three month MCLR will now stand at 7.95 per cent. SBI’s six-month MCLR has been increased to 8.1 percent. Similarly, the one-year MCLR, two-year MCLR and three-year MCLR have been raised to 8.25 per cent, 8.35 per cent and 8.45 per cent.

HDFC has increased its retail prime lending rate (RPLR), on which its adjustable rate home loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from June 2, 2018. Other banks are expected to jack up the rates in the coming days.

MCLR is the minimum rate below which commercial banks cannot lend to its customers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) unveiled the concept of MCLR, which sought to remove much of the discretion commercial banks have to set lending rates, in April 2016. The rise in MCLR will lead to a rise in lending rates. Equated monthly installments (EMIs) on housing, auto and other personal loans are expected to rise unless the banks reduce the margin on loans.

SBI had hiked the interest rates on fixed term deposits by up to 25 basis points earlier this week. The new rate, which is effective from May 28, is applicable on retail deposits below Rs 1 crore. Under the revised rate structure, the deposits for 1 year to 2 years will now accrue 6.65 per cent as against 6.40 per cent earlier. For the senior citizens, the new rate is 7.15 per cent from 6.90 per cent earlier. ICICI Bank also raised its one-year MCLR by 10 bps to 8.4 per cent, where the one-year MCLR now stands at 8.45 per cent.

