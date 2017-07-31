SBI cuts saving account rate by 0.5% on balance upto Rs 1 cr

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India has slashed interest on savings account deposits by 50 basis points to 3.5 per cent on balance up to Rs 1 crore, ahead of RBI’s policy review this week.
However, the bank will continue to offer 4 per cent interest on savings account balance of Rs 1 crore and above.
“The bank is introducing two-tier saving bank interest rate with effect from July 31. While balance above Rs 1 crore will continue to earn interest at 4 per cent per annum, interest at 3.5 per cent will be offered on balance of Rs 1 crore and below,” SBI said in a regulatory filing.
It further said: “the decline in rate of inflation and high real interest rates are primary considerations warranting a revision in rates of interest on savings bank deposits.”
SBI said revision of saving bank rate will enable the bank to maintain marginal cost of fund based lending rate (MCLR) at existing rates.
- Jul 31, 2017 at 2:31 pmAchhe din aane wale hain..sing this song n be happy.. U wl have a feeling that ur stomach is full with all the delicacies of the world.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 2:24 pmwhat a novel way to make poor people poorer and rich richer....if the real reason for rate cut is low inflation then what about interest rate on loans..why is it not reduced. actually all this is crony capitalism...The rich are paying the chaddi gang with party funds and in turn helped by the chaddi gangs this way. Really hope a social media campaign is launched to highlight this backdoor move of chaddi gangsReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 2:02 pmWhat great job the bank-men are doing to enjoy 27 working hours per week (the lowest working hours in the world), fat wages, rich perks, luxury working environment and pension even beyond life? Government is unaware that "Country’s Largest Bank (SBI)" is POOREST in customer service. Both government and SBI must STOP making tall claims about banks and their service. Let us be down to earth and serve the customers with a smile - not with a pulled face. Importantly, the gross inefficiency and utter incompetency of our banking sector has spoiled the valuable Demonetisation Programme launched by MODI GOVERNMENT. As a final result - MODI GOVERNMENT got bad name for launching the most sought-after programme. For evidence - look at the cases filed against bank-men during the period of demonetisation.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 2:00 pmlending rates must be reduced in equal proportion otherwise its not justified.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 1:49 pmBasically Govt is making mechanism for inflation eat away citizen's savings kept in Banks while banks make profit on peoples deposits!! People will always stay poor in this evil design and keep voting for the same crooks.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 1:44 pmGaribi going going gone so next communalism what basic points are going to apply.Reply
