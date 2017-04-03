SBI cuts benchmark lending rate by 0.15 per cent to 9.10 per cent

State Bank of India. (File Photo) State Bank of India. (File Photo)

Ahead of the RBI monetary policy this week, country’s largest bank SBI has reduced benchmark lending rate by 0.15 per cent to 9.10 per cent, a move that will lower EMIs for borrowers.

Base rate or the minimum lending rate of the bank has been reduced from 9.25 per cent to 9.10 per cent effective April 1. The bank has also reduced its base rate by 0.05 per cent to 9.25 per cent. Similarly, Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) has also been reduced by similar percentage points to 13.85 per cent from 14 per cent.

With the reduction, EMIs for the new as well as existing borrowers who have taken housing and car loans at base rate will come down by at least 0.15 per cent. The new rate is effective from the date the bank merged five of its associates and Bharatiya Mahila Bank putting it on the list of top 50 large banks of the world. The total customer base of the bank has reached 37 crore with a branch network of around 24,000 and nearly 59,000 ATMs across the country.

The merged entity has a deposit base of more than Rs 26 lakh crore and advances of Rs 18.50 lakh crore. It is to be noted that the SBI has made changes in signage and logo, with its iconic keyhole set against the background of inky blue.

There have been minor changes in the design and colour of SBI’s new look from April 1. The background to the SBI signboard has been changed from white to inky blue while the SBI logo or the monogram is a few shades lighter than the existing blue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now