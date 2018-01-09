SBI board okays raising $2 billion to fund overseas business

The lender said the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2017-18 and 2018-19. The lender said the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

State Bank of India, India’s largest commercial bank, has proposed to raise up to $2 billion (over Rs 12,600 crore) by issuing bonds in US dollar or other convertible currency over two fiscals to fund overseas expansion.

“The executive committee of the Central Board has approved long term fund-raising in single/multiple tranches up to $2 billion,” State Bank of India (SBI) said in a stock exchange filing.

The issue will be issued under Regulation S/144A rules. A securities offering made by an issuer outside of the US in reliance on Reg S need not be registered under the Securities Act. 144A is an SEC rule for privately placed securities by permitting QIBs to trade these positions among themselves.

The bank said the fund-raising will take place through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during 2017-18 and 2018-19.

In June 2017, SBI launched the country’s largest institutional share sale programme, aiming to raise up to Rs15,000 crore to strengthen its capital base to increase loan growth as well as cushion the balance sheet from bad loans. Before this, its Rs 8,000 crore issue in January 2014 was so far the biggest institutional share sale.

Last month, the bank’s board had approved raising Rs 8000 crore through various sources, including masala bonds, to meet Basel III capital norms. Masala bonds are rupee denominated specialised debt instruments that can be floated in overseas markets only to raise capital. SBI has time until March 2018 to raise the funds.

Shares of SBI closed 0.18 per cent lower at Rs 305.65 on the BSE on Monday.

The RBI has specified that banks will have to comply with the global capital norms under Basel III by March 2019. Internationally agreed time frame for the same is January 2019.

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) structured the Basel III reforms to improve banking sector’s ability to absorb shocks arising from financial and economic stress, whatever the source, thus reducing the risk of spillover from the financial sector to the real economy.

