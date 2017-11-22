Top Stories

Rupee spurts 14 paise Vs dollar, takes comfort from stocks

On Tuesday, rupee had gained 22 paise to end at a two-week high of 64.89 against dollar, cashing in on positive sentiment after Moody's upgrade of India's credit rating. BSE Sensex rallied 111.64 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 33,589.99 in early trade.

The rupee climbed 14 paise to 64.75 against the US currency on Wednesday, spurred by positive equities. Banks and exporters chose to kept an arm’s length from the dollar. Stock markets continued to show strength that bolstered rupee sentiment, currency traders said. However, the dollar’s clout overseas weighed heavy on the domestic unit.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 111.64 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 33,589.99 in early trade.

