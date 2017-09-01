Rising farm loan waivers to hurt overall economy: Urjit Patel

RBI governor Urjit Patel (Source: Express Photo/Pradip Das) RBI governor Urjit Patel (Source: Express Photo/Pradip Das)

Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel on Thursday cautioned against the increasing farm loan waivers by state governments stating that the impact of any loan waiver is on the balance sheet of lending institutions, finances of states and interest rates. “The quality of assets deteriorates and bridge provisions crowd out new loans. In the second round, loan waivers impact the state of public finances in the form of higher than budgeted revenue expenditure. This, in turn, has to be financed by additional market borrowings which pushes up interest rates, not just for the states but for the entire economy,” Patel said.

“Beginning with Tamil Nadu in 2016, domino effects have spread in 2017 to several states and the total cost of loan waivers announced amounts to around Rs 1,30,000 crore (0.8 per cent of GDP),” Patel said.

“A collateral damage is that private borrowers are crowded out of the finite pool of investible resources as the cost of borrowing rises. Even if the loan waiver is accommodated within budgetary provisions, it will force cutbacks in other heads of expenditure. Experience has shown that the most vulnerable category is capital expenditure,” he said. In turn, this will entail deterioration in the quality of expenditure and lead to adverse implications for productivity as asset forming investment, including for the sector itself — irrigation works, cold storage chains etc — is foregone, Patel said.

“If budgetary provisions are exceeded, higher spending and widening of the fiscal deficit have, as experience has shown, inflationary consequences, and possible spillovers that could undermine external viability,” he said. “Also, research points to adverse welfare effects because, ultimately, loan waivers involve a transfer of resources from tax payers to borrowers.”

“From a policy perspective, what needs to be done to move away from palliatives in the form of debt relief and into a more fundamental solution that enhances welfare all around?” Patel said.

The first major nationwide farm loan waiver was undertaken in 1990 and the cost to the national exchequer was around Rs 10,000 crore, which works out to Rs 50,557 crore at current prices using the GDP deflator. The second major waiver was under the agricultural debt waiver and debt relief scheme (ADWD) of 2008 amounting to Rs 52,000 crore (0.9 per cent of GDP) or Rs 81,264 crore at current prices using the GDP deflator.

