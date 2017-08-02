RBI cuts repo rate by 25 bps to 6 per cent pointing to sharp fall in inflation

The RBI also cut the reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent. The RBI also cut the reverse repo rate by 25 bps to 5.75 percent.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent on Monday pointing to the sharp fall in inflation in recent times. However, it is not sure whether this fall in inflation is durable and retained a neutral stance for monetary policy.

The panel said that some risks to inflation it had anticiapted such as from GST haven’t materialised.

“Consequently, some space has opened up for monetary policy accommodation, given the dynamics of the output gap. Accordingly, the MPC decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. Noting, however, that the trajectory of inflation in the baseline projection is expected to rise from current lows, the MPC decided to keep the policy stance neutral and to watch incoming data. The MPC remains focused on its commitment to keeping headline inflation close to 4 per cent on a durable basis,” the monetary policy statement said.

The consumer price index inflation fell to 1.54% in June, the lowest reading since ther series started in 2012. This has prompted economists, bankers and governments to call for a rate cut by RBI.

However, the MPC observed that “while inflation has fallen to a historic low, a conclusive segregation of transitory and structural factors driving the disinflation is still elusive. In respect of inflation-sensitive vegetables, prices are recording spikes. Excess supply conditions continue to push down prices of pulses and keep those of cereals in check.”

Therefore, “the MPC will continue monitoring movements in inflation to ascertain if recent soft readings are transient or if a more durable disinflation is underway,” the statement added.

