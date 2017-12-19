Election Results

Reserve Bank of India sets rupee reference rate at 64.1205 against US dollar

The according to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 85.7932 and 56.98 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: December 19, 2017 6:03 pm
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.1205 against US dollar
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.1205 against the US dollar and 75.6365 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.1065 and 75.4277, as on December 18, 2017.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

