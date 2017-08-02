GST helped inflation to fall significantly: Urjit Patel

RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (File Photo) RBI Governor Urjit Patel. (File Photo)

Reducing the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6 per cent on Wednesday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel said the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has helped the inflation rate to fall significantly in the last three months. The growth forecast has been unchanged at 7.3 per cent for the current fiscal, he mentioned, adding that there is scope for banks to cut rates further, especially for those sectors which have not benefited in the past rate cuts.

The central bank was, however, not sure whether the fall in inflation is durable and retained a neutral stance for monetary policy. “Consequently, some space has opened up for monetary policy accommodation, given the dynamics of the output gap. Accordingly, the MPC decided to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. Noting, however, that the trajectory of inflation in the baseline projection is expected to rise from current lows, the MPC decided to keep the policy stance neutral and to watch incoming data. The MPC remains focused on its commitment to keeping headline inflation close to 4 per cent on a durable basis,” the monetary policy statement said.

This June, the consumer price index inflation fell to 1.54 per cent that prompted the government to call for a cut rate by the RBI. However, the MPC observed that “while inflation has fallen to a historic low, a conclusive segregation of transitory and structural factors driving the disinflation is still elusive. In respect of inflation-sensitive vegetables, prices are recording spikes. Excess supply conditions continue to push down prices of pulses and keep those of cereals in check.”

