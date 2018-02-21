Under YH Malegam’s chairmanship: RBI sets up panel to monitor bad loans, rising cases of frauds, audits

The RBI move follows a letter shot off by the government to the RBI asking whether the RBI had at any stage detected the fraud, involving LoUs issued to foreign branches of Indian banks on behalf of firms promoted by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The RBI move follows a letter shot off by the government to the RBI asking whether the RBI had at any stage detected the fraud, involving LoUs issued to foreign branches of Indian banks on behalf of firms promoted by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Stung by the Rs 11,400 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has constituted an expert committee under the chairmanship of Y H Malegam, a former member of the Central Board of Directors of RBI, to look into the entire gamut of issues relating to classification of bad loans, rising incidents of frauds and effectiveness of audits.

The RBI also said it had confidentially cautioned and alerted banks of such possible misuse, at least on three occasions since August 2016, advising them to implement the safeguards and about the potential malicious use of the SWIFT infrastructure.

The committee will look into the reasons for high divergence observed in asset classification and provisioning by banks vis-à-vis the RBI’s supervisory assessment, and the steps needed to prevent it, factors leading to an increasing incidence of frauds in banks and the measures (including IT interventions) needed to curb and prevent it and the role and effectiveness of various types of audits conducted in banks in mitigating the incidence of such divergence and frauds, the RBI said on Tuesday.

The RBI move follows a letter shot off by the government to the RBI asking whether the RBI had at any stage detected the fraud, involving letter of undertaking issued to foreign branches of Indian banks on behalf of companies promoted by Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian also raised questions about the controls exercised by the RBI.

The members of the committee will be: Bharat Doshi, Member, Central Board of RBI, S Raman, former Chairman and MD, Canara Bank and former Whole-Time Member, SEBI and Nandkumar Saravade, Chief Executive Officer, Reserve Bank Information Technology Pvt Ltd (ReBIT). A K Misra, Executive Director, RBI, will be the Member-Secretary of the committee.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the RBI said, “the RBI as part of its ongoing efforts for strengthening of the supervisory framework in the country, has been issuing necessary instructions to banks from time to time on a variety of issues of prudential supervisory concern, including the management of operational risks inherent in the functioning of banks. The risks arising from the potential malicious use of the SWIFT infrastructure, created by banks for their genuine business needs, has always been a component of their operational risk profile.

“The RBI had, therefore, confidentially cautioned and alerted banks of such possible misuse, at least on three occasions since August 2016, advising them to implement the safeguards detailed in the RBI’s communications, for pre-empting such occurrences, the RBI said, defending,” the RBI said.

“Banks have, however, been at varying levels in implementation of such measures,” it said. The government, in its letter, asked the RBI whether it has inspected the banks involved in the PNB fraud.

“In the wake of SWIFT-related fraud involving significant amount, reported by PNB, the RBI has today reiterated its confidential instructions and mandated the banks to implement, within the stipulated deadlines, the prescribed measures for strengthening the SWIFT operating environment in banks,” it said.

On February 16, the RBI had said it would take “appropriate supervisory action” in the Rs 11,400 crore PNB fraud and termed the fraud a failure of internal controls in the bank.”The fraud in PNB is a case of operational risk arising on account of delinquent behaviour by one or more employees of the bank and failure of internal controls,” it said.

