Yes, RBI will shortly issue new Rs 50 currency note

The Reserve Bank of India will shortly issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series, which will bear the signature of central bank governor Urjit Patel. The new denomination banknote has motif of Hampi with Chariot on the reverse, depicting the country’s cultural heritage. The base colour of the note is Fluorescent Blue. However, all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the central bank in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. The dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm x 135 mm.

Among others, the new notes will have designs and geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour schemes, both at the obverse and reverse, it added. On the obverse/front side, the note will have portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, denominational value in Devanagari script, micro letters RBI, India — both in English and Devanagari — as well as the numeral “50”.

The Ashoka pillar emblem will be on the right side of the obverse and an electrotype watermark and the number panel with numerals in ascending order on the top left side and bottom right side.

In December, the central bank had said, “The Reserve Bank will shortly issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi Series-2005, without inset letter in both the number panels, bearing signature of Dr Urjit R Patel, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, and the year of printing ‘2016’ printed on the reverse of the banknote.” The bank said that the design and security features of the new notes will be similar to the old tender, which will continue in circulation.

After the government, in a sudden move, withdrew old currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 on the night of November 8 last year, the RBI introduced new notes of Rs 500 (stone-grey in colour) and Rs 2000 (purple in colour) in order to refill the circulation. The demonetisation exercise, that withdrew almost 86 of the currency in circulation, was carried out by the Centre in order to cut down on corruption, root out counterfeit currency and eliminate terrorist funding.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das earlier this year said the government has no plans to introduce new Rs 1000 currency note and that the focus is on lower denomination notes.

Here are the features of the new Rs 50 banknote:

(Front)

1. See through register with denominational numeral 50,

2. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari,

3. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre,

4. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘INDIA’ and ‘50’,

5. Windowed demetalised security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI,

6. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait,

7. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right,

8. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (50) watermarks,

9. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side.

(Back)

10. Year of printing of the note on the left,

11. Swachh Bharat logo withO slogan,

12. Language panel,

13. Motif of Hampi with Chariot,

14. Denominational numeral ५० in Devnagari.

