Reserve Bank keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent

The Reserve Bank kept repo rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent as widely expected by market analysts. It however raised the reverse repo rate from 5.75 per cent to 6 per cent.

The decision came at the first bi-monthly review of 2017-18. In its policy review meet on February 8, the RBI had kept key interest rate unchanged at 6.25 per cent and said it is awaiting for more clarity on the inflation trend and impact of demonetisation on growth. “General government deficit which is high by international comparison poses yet another risk for path of inflation which is likely to be exacerbated by farm loan waivers,” the RBI said in its policy statement.

The central bank said several indicators point to modest improvement in the microeconomic outlook and that the upside risk to inflation arises from one-off effect of the Goods and Services Tax. It projected inflation at 4.5 per cent for first half of 2017-18 and 5 per cent for the second half of the year.

Governor Urjit Patel said the central bank is focused on removing liquidity overhang in the system.

Investors within the country were cautious ahead of the monetary policy meet as the market benchmark Sensex retreated from record close by falling about 122 points in early trade on Thursday while Asian cues were muted on overnight losses in the US. The NSE Nifty was also down by 38.25 points or 0.42 per cent at 9,225.90.

