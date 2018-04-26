Follow Us:
Thursday, April 26, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 66.8299 against US dollar

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 93.1676 and 61.12 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: April 26, 2018 3:27:31 pm
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 66.8299. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the RBI statement said. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.8299 against the US dollar and 81.3788 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 66.6983 and 81.4253, as on Wednesday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 93.1676 and 61.12 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now