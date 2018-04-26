RBI sets rupee reference rate at 66.8299 against US dollar

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the RBI statement said. (Source: Reuters) The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the RBI statement said. (Source: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.8299 against the US dollar and 81.3788 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 66.6983 and 81.4253, as on Wednesday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 93.1676 and 61.12 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

