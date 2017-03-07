RBI sets rupee reference rate at 66.6347 against dollar

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo) Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 66.6347 against the US dollar and 70.5595 for the euro.

The corresponding rates were 66.7559 and 70.7346.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 81.5342 and 58.48 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-r upee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.