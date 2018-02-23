  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.8227 against US dollar

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.4017 and 60.59 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: February 23, 2018 6:19 pm
RBI, rupee reference rate, US dollar, RBI rupee reference rate, rupee, business news, latest business news, indian express, indian express news The corresponding rates were 65.0458 and 79.8307, as on yesterday (File)
Related News

The Reserve Bank of India Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.8227 against the US dollar and 79.7643 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 65.0458 and 79.8307, as on yesterday.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 90.4017 and 60.59 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 23: Latest News