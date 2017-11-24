Top Stories

RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.7328 against US dollar

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 86.0364 and 58.07 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.7328 against the US dollar and 76.7213 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.7949 and 76.6264, Thursday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 86.0364 and 58.07 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

