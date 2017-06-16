RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.5883 against dollar

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate.

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.5883 against the US dollar and 72.0482 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.2801 and 72.1094, on June 15, 2017.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 82.5116 and 58.05 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

