RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.3764 against US dollar

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.3764 against the US dollar and 76.3762 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.3799 and 76.3739, as on Dec 04.

According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 86.6378 and 57.15 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

