RBI sets rupee reference rate at 64.3580 against dollar

the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 83.8778 and 58.05 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. the central bank also fixed the rate of rupee at 64.3580 against dollar.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:July 25, 2017 2:56 pm
The Reserve Bank of India today fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 64.3580 against the US dollar and 75.0607 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.4494 and 75.1287,yesterday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 83.8778 and 58.05 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

