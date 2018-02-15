RBI sets rupee reference rate at 63.9222 against US Dollar

The exchange rates for pound and yen against the rupee were 89.5486 and 60.05 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) The exchange rates for pound and yen against the rupee were 89.5486 and 60.05 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 63.9222 against the US dollar and 79.6790 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 64.1259 and 79.3879 on Wednesday. According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.5486 and 60.05 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon.

The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added.

