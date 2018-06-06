Growth recovery has to be strong enough to compensate for rising rates, says expert

Home loans up to Rs 35 lakh in metros (with population of 10 lakh and above) will now qualify for the benefits of priority sector lending, against up to Rs 28 lakh earlier. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) Home loans up to Rs 35 lakh in metros (with population of 10 lakh and above) will now qualify for the benefits of priority sector lending, against up to Rs 28 lakh earlier. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The RBI’s decision to hike lending rates in four years has garnered mixed reviews from the financial and banking sector. While some experts opined that home sales won’t be disrupted by the central bank’s decision, others said the hike in policy rates might adversely impact the positive momentum witnessed in the realty sector in the last few months.

Dhananjay Sinha, Head Institutional Research, Economist and Strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, said with the hike, RBI had reversed the 25 bp cut initiated in August 2017. He further said the rate hike could lead to a tightening stance if inflation risks accentuated along with currency depreciation.

“The announcement of a 25bp rate hike by RBI today broadly encompasses considerations of upside revision in inflation trajectory going ahead, impact of rising commodity prices and rising global yields, led by tightening of US dollar liquidity. With this hike the RBI has finally reversed the 25bp cut it initiated in Aug’17, while retaining neutral stance, in the aftermath of demonetisation and impact of GST implementation, which led to surplus liquidity condition,” he said.

Sinha said the key thing to watch out now would be whether growth recovered strongly to compensate for rising rates. “Before today’s hike, the RBI was already behind the curve as the GSec yield curve. Clearly, the risk to rate sensitive sectors, banking NBFC, reality, cap goods, have materialized as expected. We believe as the expectations on future hikes materialize, these risks can become more relevant. The key thing to watch is whether growth recovers strong enough to compensate for rising rates. We maintain our view that fair value for 10 year GSec is at 8.4%,” Sinha said.

Naredco national president Niranjan Hiranandani said the hike is justified on account of inflationary trends, global hardening of interest rates as also petroleum prices moving upwards.

“It will not make a major difference to real estate. However, in the long run, we would prefer rates coming down,” he said. Property consultant JLL India chief executive officer and country head Ramesh Nair said the hike may seem to dampen sentiments in the market, but in terms of real estate, may have little or no impact.

“As almost all home loans these days are on floating rates, the rise and fall in home loan rates does not impact the performance of residential real estate sector much and tends to balance each other out over long term,” he reasoned. While the rate hike might result in banks raising their home loan rates, the central bank has given the borrowers something to cheer by increasing the priority sector lending (PSL) slabs, which is likely to make low-ticket sized loans cheaper.

Home loans up to Rs 35 lakh in metros (with population of 10 lakh and above) will now qualify for the benefits of priority sector lending, against up to Rs 28 lakh earlier. Similarly, loans up to Rs 25 lakh will now qualify under PSL for other centres, compared with the up to Rs 20 lakh earlier. However, the house cannot cost more than Rs 45 lakh in a metro and Rs 30 lakh in other centres.

Pankaj Bajaj, president of the NCR chapter of builder’s body Credai feels 0.25 per cent change in rates is not material to sway the purchase decision of a prospective urban family which is thinking of buying a home. “The government has made a number of other interventions in the last one year to revive housing demand. I don’t think a marginal rate hike would have too much of an impact. Home loan rates are still quite attractive,” he said.

However, according to PropEquity chief executive officer and founder Samir Jasuja, the hike in the policy rates may adversely impact the positive momentum witnessed in the realty sector in the last few months. The sector had started to slowly improve, with witnessing a 48 per cent jump in new home sales in the March quarter, according to Jasuja.

“Banks may further hike the borrowing rates for home loans further pushing the homebuyers to fence. However, we expect customer demand to stay solid in the mid-income and affordable housing segment, especially projects by fundamentally sound developers whose projects are nearing completion,” he said. Echoing similar views, Knight Frank India chairman and managing director Shishir Baijal said the increase in policy rate will delay the revival of the country’s housing market, which after suffering a prolonged period of slump has just begun to show early signs of improvement on account of uptick in affordable housing.

Meanwhile, the apex bank on Wednesday observed that the level bad loans for the ticket size of up to Rs 2 lakh has been high and is rising briskly, and it might tighten norms by increasing loan to value ratio and risk weight.

