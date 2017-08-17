RBI policy panel warns of inflationary pressures

On Monday, 12 days after the RBI’s repo rate cut, retail inflation (CPI) accelerated to 2.36 per cent in July (from 1.5 per cent in June) after easing for three straight months. On Monday, 12 days after the RBI’s repo rate cut, retail inflation (CPI) accelerated to 2.36 per cent in July (from 1.5 per cent in June) after easing for three straight months.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has warned that several factors are contributing to uncertainty around this baseline inflation trajectory and “high frequency indicators suggest that price pressures are building up in vegetables and animal proteins in the near months”.

“Implementation of farm loan waivers by states may result in possible fiscal slippages and undermine the quality of public spending, entailing inflationary spillovers. If states choose to implement salary and allowance increases similar to the Centre in the current financial year, headline inflation could rise by an additional estimated 100 basis points above the baseline over 18-24 months,” said the minutes of the MPC meeting on August 2, released by the RBI.

The RBI cut the Repo rate by 25 basis points to a six-year low of 6 per cent on August 2, but kept its policy stance at “neutral”. Four MPC members, including Governor Urjit Patel and Deputy Governor Viral Acharya, voted for 25 basis points cut, while Ravindra Dholakia voted for a 50 bps cut. RBI executive director Michael Patra, who is also an MPC member, voted to hold rates at 6.25 per cent.

On Monday, 12 days after the RBI’s repo rate cut, retail inflation (CPI) accelerated to 2.36 per cent in July (from 1.5 per cent in June) after easing for three straight months. Wholesale inflation (WPI) rose to 1.88 per cent in July from 0.9 per cent in June and 0.63 per cent in July 2016. Prices of food articles went up by 2.15 per cent in July on a yearly basis as against a decline of 3.47 per cent in June.

“In respect of inflation-sensitive vegetables, prices are recording spikes. Excess supply conditions continue to push down prices of pulses and keep those of cereals in check,” it said. In its assessment of real activity, the MPC noted that while the outlook for agriculture appears robust, underlying growth impulses in industry and services are weakening, given corporate deleveraging and the retrenchment of investment demand.

“HRA will push up the inflation trajectory. Inflation expectations of households edged up even in an atmosphere of significant disinflation. Specific food items such as tomato exhibited sharp price pressures in recent weeks, which were not reflected in the low June 2017 inflation print. The present low level of food prices is unusual and is vulnerable to upward pressures. An assessment of whether the recent deflation in food items is sustainable, despite a normal monsoon, would require more hard data going forward,” Patel said.

Acharya said, “I remain concerned about the impact of farm loan waivers on inflation and growth, due to induced departure from fiscal discipline, shift in the nature of state spending and the crowding out of private credit by further state borrowings from the market.”

