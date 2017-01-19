RBI plans to increase focus on IT and cyber security

Reserve Bank of India (Source: File) Reserve Bank of India (Source: File)

With the country’s financial services sector becoming increasingly sensitive to cyber-security issues in the backdrop of the Centre’s digital payments push, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through its arm Reserve Bank Information Technology Private Ltd (ReBIT), plans to increase its focus on IT and cyber security, including related research, of the financial sector and assist in IT systems audit and assessment of the RBI regulated entities such as banks, payments banks, wallets, among others.

For this purpose, ReBIT has invited applications for various roles across its four verticals of Cyber Security, Systems Audit, Research and Innovation, and Project Management and Administration, according to a notification published by RBI on Wednesday. The cyber security vertical of ReBIT would be responsible for running a security operations centre and would also look after responding to any incidents that may occur on systems of RBI or any of the financial institutions.