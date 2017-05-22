RBI outlines action plan to implement ordinance to tackle bad loans

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo) Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it would reconstitute and expand the oversight committee to deal with increasing bad loans, and had sought information from banks regarding the current status of large stressed assets, reported news agency PTI. The central bank outlined the action plan for implementing banking ordinances to deal with bad loans.

Earlier this month, President Pranab Mukherjee signed an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act, that would empower the central bank to specifically direct banks to initiate the process of resolving and winding up petitions against defaulting companies under the Bankruptcy Code. Following this, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government was moving towards changing the “status quo” on the issue of non-performing assets or NPAs.

“Depending on the decision taken by the bankruptcy board or the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the call will be taken on whether to revive a stressed company or to wind it up,” a government official said after the ordinance empowering the RBI was passed. For loans of more than Rs 100 crore to a corporate group, lenders are required to form a JLF to decide on the course of resolution of loans.

The RBI can also set up multiple oversight committees to aid banks in resolving stressed loans, as per the ordinance. Since these committees will be set up by the RBI and ratify resolution of any particular account, bankers working on such cases will have the comfort that they will not face any investigative backlash in future on their decisions to resolve bad loans through haircuts in values.

