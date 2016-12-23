RBI opens banking ombudsman office in Dehradun

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo) Reserve Bank of India (File Photo)

Reserve Bank has opened a banking ombudsman office in Dehradun, taking the total number of such offices to seventeen in the country, following a significant increase in banking network. Besides, the Dehradun office will also help the existing Kanpur office to ease its work burden. “Considering the significant increase in banking network during the recent past and the vast jurisdiction being covered by the current Office of the Banking Ombudsman, Kanpur, the Reserve Bank of India has set up an Office of the Banking Ombudsman at Reserve Bank, Dehradun,” the RBI said.

Dehradun office is the third in North India after Kanpur and Chandigarh. With this, the total number of RBI ombudsman offices have increased to 17 in India. The Office of the Banking Ombudsman at RBI Dehradun will have the jurisdiction over the entire Uttarakhand and also the seven districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The districts to be covered from western UP are Saharanpur, Shamli (Prabudh Nagar), Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bijnor and Amroha (Jyotiba Phule Nagar), which are currently under the jurisdiction of OBO, Kanpur.

The Banking Ombudsman office receives and considers complaints relating to deficiencies in banking or other services filed by consumers. It facilitates their satisfaction or settlement by agreement or through conciliation and mediation between the bank concerned and the aggrieved parties.