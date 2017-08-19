Latest news

Bad loans at 9.6% not acceptable, need to raise funds: RBI Governor Urjit Patel

The government would dilute its stakes in the state-run banks to raise extra capital, suggested Urjit Patel.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 19, 2017 12:53 pm
urjit patel, bad loans, npa, state bank loans, reserve bank of india, rbi governor, indian express news, business news, indian express news RBI Governor Urjit Patel (Source: Express Photo/Pradip Das)
Calling for swift and time-bound resolution of stressed loans, Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel said on Saturday that bad loans at 9.6 per cent were not acceptable. He also blamed poor credit appraisal by lenders for the pile up of stressed loans. “There is large NPA resolution contingent on balance sheet of state-run banks. They may have to be recapitalised,” Patel was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The government could dilute its stakes in the state-run banks to raise extra capital, said Patel. The RBI Governor also said that funds could be raised from the market adding that banks would need to take haircuts as they address bad loans.

(More details awaited)

