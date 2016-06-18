As long as he’s going, it’s good: Subramanian Swamy on Rajan’s exit

BJP’s Subramanian Swamy had levelled six allegations against Rajan including of sending confidential and sensitive financial information around the world and asked the PM Modi to sack him immediately. BJP’s Subramanian Swamy had levelled six allegations against Rajan including of sending confidential and sensitive financial information around the world and asked the PM Modi to sack him immediately.

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, who ran a tirade against RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, on Saturday said the Reserve Bank head is a government employee and is not selected on the basis of popular vote.

“Raghuram Rajan is an employee of the Government of India. We don’t select employees on the basis of popular vote,” he said, reacting to Rajan’s decision not to take a second term. “Let him (Raghuram Rajan) pretend that he is giving up and going. As long as he is going, it is good,” added Swamy.

In a series of letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Swamy had demanded sacking of Rajan, arguing that he is not “fully mentally Indian” and had been sending confidential and sensitive financial information around the world.

Rajan, in a letter to RBI employees on Saturday said that he would go back to Chicago to continue his academic career after completion of his three-year term as central bank chief on September 4.

Speculation has been rife over whether Rajan, an acclaimed IMF economist known to have predicted the 2008

global financial crisis, would get a second term after BJP leader Subramanian Swamy launched a no-holds barred attack on him recently accusing him of destroying economy with his hawkish stance on interest rates.

While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called for restraint in public criticism in the wake of Swamy’s attacks, BJP President Amit Shah said the newly-nominated MP’s remarks were his personal opinion.

In his letter to colleagues, 53-year-old Rajan, appointed by the previous UPA Government in September 2013, said he “will, of course, always be available to serve my country when needed”.

(With ANI inputs)

