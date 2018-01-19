RBI Dy Guv NS Vishwanathan blames poor risk-pricing skills of banks for bad loans

Banks have to put in place proper risk-pricing mechanism, especially for funding long-gestation infra projects, if they want to prevent an encore of the present bad loan pile-up, he said. Banks have to put in place proper risk-pricing mechanism, especially for funding long-gestation infra projects, if they want to prevent an encore of the present bad loan pile-up, he said.

Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor N S Vishwanathan on Thursday said if banks had done proper risk-pricing, they could have properly assessed many of the current non-performing assets (NPAs) very well in advance.

Blaming the poor risk-pricing skills of banks, he said in many instances risk was underpriced so as to demonstrate that a project would be sustainable, and hence would be good to finance. “It would be safe to assume that had proper risk pricing been done, many of the current NPAs could have properly assessed very well in advance,” Vishwanathan said while addressing a credit markets conclave organised by Care Ratings.

“Once a creditor has decided to sanction a loan to a potential debtor, the next step should be to arrive at a risk-adjusted interest rate to be charged, this is one area where banks in India need to upgrade this skill,” he said.

Banks have to put in place proper risk-pricing mechanism, especially for funding long-gestation infra projects, if they want to prevent an encore of the present bad loan pile-up, he said.

Banks are saddled with around Rs 10 lakh crore bad loans in the system, most of them in infrastructure sectors like power, steel and road projects, forcing the RBI to list many NPA accounts, which constitute 40 per cent of the mess, to be referred to the national debt tribunals for recovery and resolution in 2017. NPAs of banks rose by 18.5 per cent on an annualised basis in the September quarter to over 10.2 per cent system wide or a little over Rs 10 lakh crore in absolute terms. And the regulator has projected it would cross 10.8 per cent by this March.

The deputy governor said once a creditor has decided to sanction a loan to a potential debtor, the next step for them is to arrive at a risk-adjusted pricing, and this is one area where banks needs to upgrade their skills.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App