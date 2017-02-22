RBI Deputy Governor Acharya moots surgical restructuring of banks’ balance sheets

Deputy RBI Governor Viral Acharya Deputy RBI Governor Viral Acharya

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Tuesday said “some surgical restructuring should be undertaken to consolidate and strengthen bank balance-sheets so that private capital will come in at better valuations”.

“It might have to accept that it is best to let some banks shrink over time. Divestments should also be on the table. Historically, significant restructuring of stressed assets has almost always involved significant bank restructuring,” Acharya said at the Indian Banks’ Association Banking Technology Conference. Bad loans of PSU banks had shot up 56.4 per cent during the 12 months period ended December 2016. “There has to be an incentive provided to banks to … restructure the stressed assets at a price that clears the market for these assets …” he said.