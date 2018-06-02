RBI circular on stressed assets: Allahabad HC relief to power sector firms

No action till FinMin meets stakeholders to see if issues could be resolved No action till FinMin meets stakeholders to see if issues could be resolved

The Allahabad High Court has given a reprieve to a clutch of power projects under financial stress and facing the threat of being pushed into insolvency proceedings by ordering that no action be taken in their cases under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) February 12 circular mandating early detection and resolution of stressed assets till the finance ministry called a meeting of relevant stakeholders in June to see if the issues could be resolved.

The court’s ruling on Thursday, though applicable to only the petitioners under the banner of Independent Power Producers’ Association of India, is likely to be welcomed by banks who have been unhappy over the circular curtailing their freedom in dealing with stressed assets in various sectors.

While the HC hasn’t set aside the RBI’s circular — it hasn’t even stayed it — its directive could spur demand for similar relief from stressed companies in other sectors, especially steel, and could even lead to an unravelling of the strict regime put in place by the central bank, analysts warned.

The court asked the Finance Secretary to hold the meeting with his counterparts in the power, petroleum and coal ministries as well as the representatives of the RBI and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. “We will soon convene the meeting, given the urgency of the matter, and take the power ministry on board as well for a comprehensive appreciation of the issues plaguing the sector,” a senior government official said.

The power ministry has been vocal against the RBI circular’s “impracticality” and a parliamentary panel too had concurred with it, saying, many power plants were “currently under SMA-1/2 stage or on the brink of becoming NPAs (non-performing assets)” due to “unforeseen circumstances” that hit their cash flows, credit rating, etc.

The RBI’s circular requires banks to finalise a resolution plan in case of a default on large accounts of Rs 2,000 crore and above within 180 days (irrespective of sectors), failing which insolvency proceedings will have to be invoked against the defaulter. Since the deadline for the resolution of the first set of such cases is end-August, power producers have been seeking urgent relief.

NPAs in the power generation sector have more than doubled to around Rs 70,000 crore from Rs 34,244 crore a year ago. About 10,000 MW power generation assets with debts of over Rs 34,600 crore are now before National Company Law Tribunal, constituting 18 per cent of the sector’s exposure to lenders. Out of these assets, 8,800 MW (debt of Rs 24,000 crore) are in early stages of construction with major milestones yet to be achieved. Some large power generation projects in the NCLT belong to companies such as Lanco, Monnet Power, East Coast Energy and Essar Power.

The power producers had approached the HC for relief, arguing that the stress in the sector is often caused by factors beyond their control.

The central bank last month justified its move on default rule, saying it is aimed at stoking behavioural change at banks.

Total loans by banks to the power sector stood at Rs 5.18 lakh crore as on April 27, 2018. Power sector loans of as much as $38 billion (around Rs 2.5 lakh crore) have the potential of being written off as bad loans,

Bank of America-Merrill Lynch said in a report in April. The overall gross NPAs of all banks touched Rs 8.41 lakh crore by December 2017.

