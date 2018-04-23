RBI circular banning cryptocurrencies challenged in HC

(Express Photo by Pradip Das) (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The High Court of Delhi has asked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to take instruction on a company’s plea against their circular which prohibits banks and financial institutions from providing any service in relation to virtual currencies such as cryptocurrencies.

A bench of Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice A K Chawla also issued a notice to the RBI, the finance ministry and the GST Council and sought their stand on the petition challenging the RBI April 6 circular ‘Withdrawing Banking Support to Virtual Currency Exchanges’.

The court notice was issued on petition of Ahmedabad-based cryptocurrency exchange CoinRecoil (Kali Digital Eco-Systems Pvt Ltd). CoinRecoil requested the high court to issue of an appropriate direction for quashing of the circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India as the same was “arbitrary, unconstitutional”. The counsel for the RBI, who was present in the court seeks some time to take instructions.

The company which was proposing to undertake the business of operating a crypto-currency exchange system for customers within India, has claimed that it has already undertaken substantial investment in this regard and planned to roll-out the exchange system, called ‘Coin Recoil’, in August this year.

However, due to the April 6 circular issued by the RBI, the company claimed it would not be able to avail banking services, imperative for its business, to operate it, the petition has said.

