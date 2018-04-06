RBI bi-monthly policy review: Rates unchanged, growth ‘recovering’

Urjit Patel, Governor, RBI during a press conference in Mumbai. (Express File Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar) Urjit Patel, Governor, RBI during a press conference in Mumbai. (Express File Photo By-Ganesh Shirsekar)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept its key policy rate — the repo rate, or the rate at which the RBI lends funds to banks — unchanged for the fourth time in a row while lowering the inflation projections for this fiscal compared to its earlier forecast and projecting a higher GDP growth of 7,4 per cent in 2018-19.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 5-1 in favour of leaving the Repo rate at six per cent saying that there are “several uncertainties surrounding the baseline inflation path”. As in the previous review in February, the lone dissenter was Michael Patra, who voted for a 25 bps hike. The RBI last cut the Repo rate by 25 bps in August 2017.

The RBI has projected consumer inflation for FY19 to 4.7-5.1 per cent in the first half of FY19 and 4.4 per cent in the second half as against the forecast of 5.1-5.6 per cent and 4.5 -4.6 per cent, respectively, in the last policy review. However, it remains cautious on continuing inflation risks. The RBI flagged concerns about the absence of more clarity on minimum support prices, the monsoon outturn, the volatility of crude prices, the impact of state government-led house rent allowance increases and evidence of rising inflation expectations.

RBI seemed confident on growth prospects and suggested that the “output gap is closing” although it mentioned downside risks on global trade protectionism, market volatility and weak domestic public finances.

The RBI shifted to projecting GDP (gross domestic product) as against GVA (gross value added) growth earlier). It sees GDP growth strengthening to 7.4 in FY19 from 6.6 per cent in FY18 with growth at 7.3-7.4 per cent in the first half and 7.3-7.6 per cent in the second half with risks evenly balanced.

On the “recovering” growth, Patel said: “This is also reflected in a pick-up in credit offtake in recent months. The large mobilisation of resources from the primary capital market should support investment activity further. While the domestic cyclical recovery is underway, the long-term growth potential is also expected to be reinforced by various structural reforms introduced in the recent past.” On the downside, the deterioration in public finances risks crowding out private financing and investment. Furthermore, even as global growth and trade have been strengthening, rising trade protectionism and financial market volatility could derail the ongoing recovery, Patel said.

Regarding the uncertainties on the inflation front, Patel said, “the revised formula for MSP as announced in the Union Budget 2018-19 for kharif crops may have an impact on inflation, although the exact magnitude will be known only in the coming months. Second, the staggered impact of HRA revisions by various state governments may push headline inflation up.”

Further, in case there is any further fiscal slippage from the Budget Estimates for 2018-19 or the medium-term path, it could adversely impact the outlook on inflation. “There are also risks to inflation from fiscal slippages at the level of states on account of higher committed revenue expenditure. Should the monsoon turn deficient temporally and/or spatially, it may have a significant bearing on food inflation. Firms polled in the RBI’s Industrial Outlook Survey expect input and output prices to rise. Recent volatility in crude prices has imparted considerable uncertainty to the near-term outlook,” Patel said.

