No cash withdrawal limit from ATM from Feb 1: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday announced that limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from Feb 1. The RBI, however, maintained that banks at their discretion can have their own operating limits. The central bank said that all limits on current account and overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect.

The RBI had on January 16 raised the cash withdrawal limit from ATMs to Rs 10,000 per day keeping the overall weekly limit of Rs 24,000 unchanged. The central bank had also raised the Current Account Withdrawal limit to Rs 1,00,000 from Rs 50,000.

The new decision is expected to ease the pressure on the common man who has been reeling under severe cash crunch ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the old 500 and 1000-rupee notes as illegal tender.

