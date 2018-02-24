RBI asks banks to link SWIFT to core banking by April 30

While the failure of SWIFT-CBS link led to the Rs 11,400 crore fraud at PNB, many banks are yet to establish the linkage. (Express Photo by Pradip Das) While the failure of SWIFT-CBS link led to the Rs 11,400 crore fraud at PNB, many banks are yet to establish the linkage. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to link the SWIFT (Society for World Interbank Financial Telecommunication System platform) — a global financial messaging service which was miused by jeweller Nirav Modi at Punjab National bank — with the core banking solutions (CBS) of banks by April 30, 2018. “That could be a deadline, but it is an outer limit. Today, the urgency is such that everyone wants this (linkage of Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication to CBS) project to be on fast track,” Indian Banks Association Chairman Usha Ananthasubramanian said. Core banking refers to a centralised system established by a bank which allows its customers to conduct their business irrespective of the bank’s branch.

She said the RBI has asked banks, which have not linked SWIFT to CBS, to complete the process by April 30, 2018.

While the failure of SWIFT-CBS link led to the Rs 11,400 crore fraud at PNB, many banks are yet to establish the linkage. There was an urgent need for banks to revisit their surveillance system and plug the loopholes, she said. Ananthasubramanian, who is now MD and CEO of Allahabad Bank, said in her bank also, SWFIT is not linked to CBS, and the process of linking both the systems is currently on.

“I want to tell you that there could be always (loopholes) because technology advances so fast that what is today could get obsolete tomorrow and you might not have upgraded. Now, it is time for all of us (banks) to very closely revisit (the surveillance system) and then take all steps that can create maximum security,” Ananthasubramanian told reporters .

The SWIFT system promoted in 1973 by banks globally is used to transmit messages relating to cross border financial transactions. Globally over 11,000 financial institutions in more than 200 countries use the services of SWIFT which is viewed as secure. On receiving this message through SWIFT, banks abroad, mostly branches of Indian banks abroad, especially in the case of Indian firms provide funds to the company. This credit which is against import documents is normally for 90 days and this facility is used regularly especially by companies which are in the business of gold, gems and jewellery. This is essentially a short term foreign currency loan on which banks charge say 60 to 90 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate or Libor — the international benchmark for pricing loans or lending. Companies take recourse to this form of funding as the costs of raising money overseas are relatively lower compared to rupee funding.

Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking (LoU) from PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders using the SWIFT system which was not linked to CBS. Approval for issuance of LOUs frequently, whether forged or otherwise and for such huge amounts without it being captured in the system or red flagged is a major internal control failure rather than just the transmitters of messages through SWIFT.

Last week, Allahabad Bank had said it has an exposure of nearly $ 366.87 million in the form of LoUs. The bank also purchased some Buyers’ Credit assets from Axis Bank extended against PNB LoU. Before moving to Allahabad Bank, Ananthasubramanian was MD and CEO of PNB between August 2015 to May 2017.

