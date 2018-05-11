For 2nd yr in a row, Rupee Bank posts profits

The Rupee Cooperative Bank has posted a profit of Rs 5.46 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2018.

This would be the second consecutive year the bank has reported a profit. The bank has recovered Rs 42.8 crore and has controlled its cost during the financial year. It has also succeeded in reducing the gap between its assets and liabilities from Rs 460 crore to Rs 440 crore. For the current financial year, the bank has targeted recovery of Rs 55 crore, of which at least Rs 30 crore could be made before September 30.

The bank is under severe restrictions since 2013 after the Reserve Bank of India had suspended its board of directors over its precarious financial health. Talks of merger have failed, given that the bank’s liabilities stand at Rs 1,300 crore against its Rs 900 crore assets.

A press release issued by the bank stated that it has reduced its staff strength from over 900 to 343 and reduced the administrative cost from Rs 38.3 crore last year to Rs 28.5 crore this year. The release said the bank has repaid deposits of Rs 286 crore to its 72,000 depositors who were facing hardship after restrictions were imposed on it in February 2013.

In view of the overall improvement in the working of the bank, it has received expression of interest from some other banks for taking over its assets and liabilities. “The long term solution to the problem faced by depositors would require funding the gap of Rs 440 crore between the deposits and the assets. Towards this, the bank has requested the RBI to take-up statutory inspection of the bank and organise a meeting with the state government authorities and the Board of Administrators to discuss future course of action,” stated the release.

